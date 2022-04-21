Guinness Just Launched Cold Brew Coffee Beer. Here's What To Know

Coffee and beer seem like an unlikely power combo. Whereas many people start their day with coffee to wake them up, beer is more of an evening, post-work drink. But there is a reason why espresso martinis seem to be all the rage these days — it seems that people love the taste of fresh, high-quality espresso combined with the relaxing effects of alcohol (via InsideHook).

The same can be said about a beer made with coffee. While many might be skeptic about this pairing, the two actually share a lot in common, including a similar flavor palette. The flavor of coffee can range from fruity to heavy-bodied, making it versatile in a variety of different beverages. Likewise, Guinness has been described to have undertones of coffee and chocolate, making it ideal to mix with another espresso drink (via IrishCentral). Now, according to Diageo, the beer brand has officially launched a product that will unite both beer and coffee lovers.