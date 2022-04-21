How The War In Ukraine Could Hurt This Important French Staple

Baguettes are considered to be the symbol of a nation and the French consume this bread at the rate of 320 loaves per second, per Euronews. But with Russia's invasion of the world's breadbasket, there are fears that, like many places for which bread is an important staple, the baguette could end up being priced out of the reach of the people with whom it resonates the most.

Baguette prices have been rising steadily in France since the fall of last year, thanks to bad wheat harvests in Russia and in Canada, per MarketWatch; and then the cost of wheat skyrocketed as a consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Christophe Wattrelot, co-owner of Moulin La Camphinoise, a mill that supplies flour to 100 bakeries around the area, tells the BBC that the fighting has had an impact on prices. "Since the conflict in Ukraine broke out, the rise in the cost of wheat and corn has been remarkable," he says.