Instagram Is Drooling Over Bobby Flay's 'Perfect' Pizza

Bobby Flay proudly declares on his website, "Food is the center of my universe." Curiously, we can't help but wonder: What food is it, specifically, that the chef's world orbits around? Your guess is as good as ours, but if we had to give an answer, we think burgers would definitely fall into his top three. The celebrated grill master began his love affair with the handheld delight when he was just a boy and has kept it up throughout adulthood with recipes, TV episodes, and even his restaurant chain, Bobby's Burger Palace. But despite the self-proclaimed "burger purist's" clear affinity for a succulent beef patty topped with potato chips for crunch (which he once said he would choose as his last meal), Flay can't avoid the allure of a few other foods. This week, it was pizza that the chef had on his brain.

"Sometimes I just want the perfect food #pizza," he captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 20, and honestly, don't we all? "This 1 has tomato, fresh mozzarella and Porto Bello mushrooms," he explained along with a photo of his ideal pie that has been making his Instagram followers drool.