The Heartfelt Reason Lil Yachty Stopped By An Atlanta McDonald's

An April 20 press release from McDonald's corporate HQ introduces the franchise's "Thank You Crew" initiative, which aims to show gratitude to "stand-out McDonald's employees" across the country. In addition to inviting customers nationwide to shout out their local McDonald's crew members in person and on social media, the company is also inviting public figures to show their love for the chain's workers. Lil Yachty was the first celeb to kick off the program.

Based on the photos like the one above, the crew members of the Atlanta McDonald's where Lil Yachty used to clock in look like they're having the best time hanging with their hometown hero over McChicken sandwiches and fries. Per the press release, Lil Yachty told the company that he "learned a lot working at McDonald's" before rising to fame, adding that his visit "brought those memories right back."

A video of the surprise begins with the rapper ordering a chocolate shake from the location's drive-thru, and his pickup is met with a quietly stunned expression from the employee at the window. He then heads inside and proceeds to assemble a McChicken, admitting to being "a little rusty." The rapper ended the video by thanking the staff for their hard work. "Appreciate you hard and heavy," he said.