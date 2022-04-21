How Michael Symon Really Feels About Salt

As usual, chef Michael Symon engaged with fans on Twitter this week. When user Steve Schroeder tweeted at the Food Network star to thank him for his "focus on health," he had one question: "Beside Sugar (my number one health concern), salt has huge health implications, your thoughts?" In response, Symon wrote, "Eliminating processed foods eliminates tons and tons of salt .. which allows me to season the food I make from real food properly."

This is less of a hot take than a lukewarm one; among the foods that famous chefs refuse to eat, a lot of the time, are processed items due to health reasons. "Chopped" host Ted Allen stays away from "terrible" frozen pizza, while Andrew Zimmern steers clear of processed cereals, deli meats, and bottled smoothies and juices. Though Symon may be in the same camp, one Twitter user couldn't help but notice that he has some weaknesses: "Don't you still love pickles and charcuterie? That's the stuff I have to watch out for as far as sodium, but it's so delicious," they asked the chef, who has yet to respond at the time of writing.