7-Eleven Is Now Serving Taquitos For Breakfast

Whenever you drop into your local 7-Eleven, it's hard to miss the taquitos rolling in place in their warming rack. These snacks have a long history that stretch back to Mexico. According to Fine Dining Lovers, taquitos originated in Central and Southern Mexico and distinctly get wrapped in a corn tortilla. Cooks stuff these tortillas with beef or chicken and some grated cheese before shallow frying them in oil. Traditionally, taquitos get served with guacamole or sour cream, and they get eaten as a quick snack when you don't have time to enjoy a proper meal.

Over the years, more and more flavors of taquitos have popped up, and 7-Eleven currently sells a variety of the products that come loaded with Monterey Jack Chicken, Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Steak and Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, or Taco and Cheese fillings. While these options can please anyone who needs to grab a midday bite, some patrons might want to start their day with something a bit more breakfast-oriented.

Anyone who has wanted to grab a breakfast taquito now has the unique opportunity to do so at 7-Eleven, and the selection has the potential to reinvent the very idea of a taquito.