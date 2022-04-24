What You Need To Know About The Potential Sale Of Grubhub

It may have been one of the big winners during the coronavirus pandemic, but now The Wall Street Journal says that the third-largest food delivery company in the U.S., Grubhub, could find itself in the hands of new owners. The company has made our list of top food delivery services of 2022, but it has seen a decline in profit. The news of a potential sale comes after a 5% drop in orders across North America, which is its biggest market, as well as a 1% global decline during the first quarter of 2022.

Grubhub's owner, Just Eat Takeaway.com, said it was talking to banks about a possible sale or partnership options, less than a year after it acquired Grubhub for $7.3 billion, per Reuters. The deal was seen as a lifeline for Grubhub which had been losing market share to DoorDash and Uber Eats. Nation's Restaurant News says negotiations over Grubhub's acquisition actually came in 2020, and at the time, it was said that the deal would potentially set up the biggest food delivery company outside China. Prior to that, Grubhub had been talking to Uber Eat's parent company, Uber Technology, but those discussions didn't sit too well with federal legislators, who had flagged antitrust issues. The transaction came with a billion-dollar hit for Takeaway, which was previously listed on the Nasdaq's Global Select Market, but is still traded in the London and Amsterdam exchanges.