Sonic Has A New Menu For Pickle Lovers

Sonic has a new cheeseburger, and it's kind of a big dill for pickle lovers. The national fast food chain is known for being one of the only drive-in restaurants left on the modern food scene. At the Sonic Drive-In, which has locations in 46 states, customers can order from their car via intercom, and instead of cruising through a drive-thru, a server — or carhop — will deliver the order directly to the vehicle. It's a dining experience that evokes nostalgia and hearkens to an era of drive-in fun.

Sonic has a vast menu of drinks, like the Ocean Water Slushie, and old-fashioned diner classics like burgers and milkshakes. The chain recently brought back the popular Brownie Batter and Yellow Cake Batter Shakes, and fans are thrilled (via Instagram). Now, another new product has been announced in a press release. The newest menu addition may be a tad bit niche, but there's definitely a market for it, given the reactions on social media.