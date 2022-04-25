The Reason Country Time Lemonade Is Facing A Lawsuit

Country Time lemonade. It's a phrase that may conjure up mental images of rocking chairs on creaky old porches, with a kindly old grandfather looking out over the pines on the lake as beads of condensation trickle down the sides of his ice-cold glass of freshly squeezed juice. Maybe something inside you feels an inexplicable urge to pronounce "lemonade" with all the urgency of creeping molasses and an inkling that maybe a slower, happier way of living is just a sip or two away.

Alas, the Country Time beverage you can find at the grocery store isn't your grandpa's porch juice, but an electric-yellow powder that comes in a plastic tub (with nary a quaint rocking chair in sight). And for some customers, the lemonade might just be downright sour. The powdered drink mix brand has found itself in hot water (sorry) in the past, according to the FDA. Kraft Heinz initiated a voluntary recall on some of its drink mix brands, including Kool-Aid and Country Time, last year due to the possible inclusion of glass and metal fragments in the packages (which, you know, yikes). And now, the company is facing a lawsuit out of Alabama, according to Food & Wine, because a customer alleges that those tiny plastic barrels of almost-lemonade aren't quite delivering what they've been promising.