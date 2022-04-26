Why PETA Protesters Claim 'Starbucks Doesn't Give A Frap'

Credit must be given for a catchy tagline, and PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) may have nailed the wordplay in declaring, "Starbucks Doesn't Give a Frap." A Starbucks barista on Reddit certainly got a kick out of it when PETA protesters set up shop outside their location. "They're handing out vegan coffee and yelling at people, the lady has a sign that says 'STARBUCKS DOESNT GIVE A FRAP' which is quite frankly the funniest thing in the world," said user woofkoo. In a separate Reddit thread, user oscarjoserodrigo posted about receiving a flyer with the same tagline.

At issue, is PETA's comment on Starbucks having an upcharge for non-dairy milk options. A flyer photographed by oscarjoserodrigo reads in part, "Starbucks charges up to 80 cents extra for lattes and other blended beverages made with oat, soy, coconut or almond milk even though Starbucks in the U.K., Germany, and other countries don't have this surcharge." It further alleges that the upcharge "hurts cows, the planet" and lactose-intolerant consumers.

On its website, PETA puts forward an extensive objection to cow's milk and other dairy products based on a multitude of complaints. They include "environmental destruction" by the dairy industry, pain and suffering of dairy cows, health concerns about humans consuming milk and dairy products, and what PETA describes as "myths" about the benefits of drinking cow's milk to meet nutritional needs.