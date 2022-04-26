Amanda Freitag Wants You To Make Her Simple Hummus Recipe
Imagine walking into a potluck composed of people who consider themselves gastronomes and seeing a long table filled with mismatched dishes. Maybe you spot a caramel-spun croquembouche and a towering plate of flaky croissants, both of which ooze with the precise skills of their amateur pâtissiers. Further down the table, you might see a galette made with seasonal fruit, a fragrant loaf of no-knead bread, and a bowl of hummus drizzled with olive oil and dusted with paprika and parsley. Each dish will likely earn equal praise from guests, but there's a big difference between them: The latter three are deceptively simple to make, and once you do, you might never want to buy them from the store again.
This might be especially true of hummus, whose modest base ingredients make it fun to whip up and customize at home. It seems that celebrity chef and Food Network star Amanda Freitag agrees. In fact, she shared a TikTok tutorial of her "quick and simple" hummus recipe on Twitter this week.
A few ingredients, plus a food processor
"Bet you didn't know making your own hummus was THIS quick and simple," reads the caption of Amanda Freitag's Twitter post. The attached video shows the latest installment of her "Easy AF" series, for which she shares a new recipe on social media every Monday. In this episode, the frequent "Chopped" judge lays out the ingredients for a classic version of the Middle Eastern dip, which contains chickpeas, lemons, olive oil, garlic, salt, and tahini. Per the video, the undertaking is as simple as adding the ingredients to a blender or food processor and drizzling in the olive oil as you go. "Once you've mastered this, start playing with added flavors!!" she adds. It goes without saying that home cooks can adjust the ingredients to their desired taste and consistency.
Freitag plates her hummus with an extra glug of olive oil and a dusting of paprika before trailing a slice of pita through its center and taking a triumphant bite. Folks at home might consider zhuzhing up the garnish factor with a handful of pan-fried chickpeas, fresh herbs, toasted cumin or coriander seeds, and preserved lemon. The hummus plate is your oyster.