Amanda Freitag Wants You To Make Her Simple Hummus Recipe

Imagine walking into a potluck composed of people who consider themselves gastronomes and seeing a long table filled with mismatched dishes. Maybe you spot a caramel-spun croquembouche and a towering plate of flaky croissants, both of which ooze with the precise skills of their amateur pâtissiers. Further down the table, you might see a galette made with seasonal fruit, a fragrant loaf of no-knead bread, and a bowl of hummus drizzled with olive oil and dusted with paprika and parsley. Each dish will likely earn equal praise from guests, but there's a big difference between them: The latter three are deceptively simple to make, and once you do, you might never want to buy them from the store again.

This might be especially true of hummus, whose modest base ingredients make it fun to whip up and customize at home. It seems that celebrity chef and Food Network star Amanda Freitag agrees. In fact, she shared a TikTok tutorial of her "quick and simple" hummus recipe on Twitter this week.