Why Michael Symon And Alex Guarnaschelli Are Adventurous Eaters Today

While the more comfortable approach to eating might involve never straying far from tried-and-true favorites, you can train your taste buds and learn to appreciate trying some very unconventional foods. The Unconventional Route points out that your sense of smell and even your age can affect the way your meals taste, meaning the same food might not taste the same to different people (or even to the same person over time). Forklift & Palate recommends that anyone looking to expand the range of food they enjoy should cut down on sugar (which the site says makes a palate less sensitive), try new meals and spices, and make sure to slow down when eating.

Experiencing new tastes and aromas can give you a greater appreciation for new flavors over time. But do chefs have to go through this process on their journeys to becoming culinary pros, or were they born with it? It might be easy to imagine that they have an innate ability to appreciate the finer points of every dish, but as Michael Symon and Alex Guarnaschelli show, even chefs have their own stories of how they learned to love trying new foods.