How McDonald's McNugget Personality Quiz Could Save You Money

According to a press release, McDonald's believes you can't go wrong when you order some McNuggets and found that diners fall into four personality types. Some share their nuggets with loved ones as part of their loved language, while others seek out particular McNugget shapes. Others prefer a slew of sauces to dip their McNuggets into, and others rank as creative types who think up their own nugget hacks and unique way to eat the meal. McDonald's even created a special flowchart to help guests figure out which category of eater they fall into.

Once you figure out your particular nugget persona, McDonald's wants to reward you for exploring your own fast food psyche. The chain wants to see if their study results hold up and test if you actually fall into your recommended group by getting $1 off of a six-piece McNugget order on April 27th when you use the McDonald's app. While this new personality quiz might not have the same pedigree as food studies that pair personality types with food flavors, McDonald's plans to break new McNugget ground with this special deal.