The Eyebrow-Raising Smoothie Prank Kenny Smith Played On Shaquille O'Neal

Of all the mistakes everyone makes when making smoothies, adding Metamucil or moisturizing body lotion is not one we'd heard of until now. Kenny Smith pranked Shaquille O'Neal by whipping him up a smoothie laden with generous helpings of Metamucil and Aveeno on TNT's "Inside the NBA."

"Here is my secret recipe," Smith narrated as cameras cut to him prepping a shake for Shaq, whom Smith jokingly targeted for "always making fun of [him] about [his] veggie protein shakes" (via Twitter). Smith tossed spinach, ranch dressing, Coffee Mate, Pirates Booty, Canada Dry ginger ale, Metamucil fiber supplement, and Aveeno moisturizer into a high-speed blender along with a little ice.

Shaq put on his game face as he took his first taste. Then he smiled and told Smith, "This is nice. I taste cranberry and pineapple." Smith protested, "You weren't supposed to like it ... I thought you would smell it and you wouldn't drink it." Shaq then admitted he had actually tasted the Metamucil. Perhaps O'Neal was just humoring Smith by pretending to like his drink, in which case, he was actually giving Smith a metaphorical taste of his own medicine.