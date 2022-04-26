Checkers And Rally's Just Combined Your 2 Favorite Desserts

Baked sweets are as American as apple pie, which is just one type of sweet that Americans like. According to Bakingbusiness.com, a 2021 study by Comax Flavors found that out of a sample of 1,200 U.S. adults, 58% like to have brownies at snack time. For some this treat may taste like nostalgia, conjuring memories of bake sales and birthday parties. Another beloved sweet is the cookie. In the Comax survey, 45% of participants named chocolate as their favorite cookie flavor.

It might be hard to choose between these two dessert icons. But Checkers and Rally's new dessert aims to satisfy both cookie and brownie lovers at the same time. The chain has released its version of the brookie, which it recently showcased on Instagram. One customer said of the item, "Got this today. The magical thing about it, is it somehow doesn't taste like a Brownie or a Cookie..." What sorcery is this?