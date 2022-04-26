KFC's Bizarre Mother's Day Bouquet Is A Two-In-One Gift

When you think of a bouquet, a bundle of brightly colored flowers springs to mind. Anyone who wants to put a new spin on this traditional flower arrangement has a ton of concepts to play around with. According to Rock N Roll Bride, folks have used sheet music, origami fabric, pom poms, and even vintage cameras as bouquets. Others have found tastier twists on the standard bouquet. Trendhunter discovered some folks have created bacon bouquets, while certain stores have mastered the art of creating bouquets out of fruit, per Fruit Bouquets.

Some restaurants may have realized that diners crave a more savory take on this collection of flowers. One restaurant swapped floral arrangements for a set of chicken tenders, herbs, and dressing for Valentine's Day back in 2021 (via KSDK). Diners loved this fun take on a classic bouquet, so it seems only inevitable that a larger chain might take notice and create their own take on this arrangement just in time for Mother's Day. Enter KFC and their over-the-top poultry creation that promises to honor mothers the only way they know — with a bunch of fried chicken.