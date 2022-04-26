Padma Lakshmi Has The Easiest Cauliflower Recipes

On Saturday, April 23, Kristen Rauh had a problem. She liked cooking cauliflower, but the vindaloo she'd been using to spice it had grown too familiar. She needed something to ... spice things up. "I feel like @PadmaLakshmi would have some great suggestions for how to mix up the seasoning on my roasted cauliflower," she wrote on Twitter.

Eventually, Padma Lakshmi noticed, and offered two ideas for the stuck cauliflower lover. One was to sauté the cauliflower with anise seeds, chili, shallots, and ginger. The other was to roast it with dried green mango powder and cayenne, balancing tartness with some kick, then giving a final sprinkle of salt and pepper.

"Ahhh," Rauh scream-tweeted. "I'm having a total fangirl moment. Thank you so much for the suggestions. Time to hit the grocery store for some new ingredients!" It shouldn't come as a surprise that Lakshmi would keep a couple of cauliflower recipes in her back pocket — this isn't the first time the cookbook author and media personality has tangled with the cruciferous vegetable.