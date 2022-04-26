44% Of People Said This Canned Vegetable Is Actually Really Good

Canned vegetables aren't generally considered a sexy food, but back in the early 19th century, canned vegetables were an exciting innovation that came to the U.S. as an import from France (per Britannica). There are quite a few canned food myths you probably fell for, but canned vegetables offer quite a few benefits over fresh, including that the vegetables inside the cans are usually picked and preserved within hours of being harvested as opposed to being trucked across the country before being dumped into a bin to await picking over by who-knows-how-many-people before you finally haul it home from your go-to vegetable purveyor (via Eat Right). This ensures the optimal flavor and nutritional content. Indeed, the canning process increases the level of nutrients in some cases, such as with lycopene in tomatoes More importantly canned foods are considered essential in the fight against food insecurity, according to the food and nutrition blog Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Nevertheless, canned foods don't have to be strictly utilitarian. Sometimes the canned versions may be preferable to fresh versions. For example, using canned or frozen artichoke hearts eliminates a lot of messy, time-consuming prep work (per Cook's Illustrated). But as it turns out, artichoke hearts aren't even our readers' top pick for best canned vegetables. That honor goes to the one and only vegetable that garnered 44% of the votes in our survey regarding canned vegetables that are actually really good.