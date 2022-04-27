Why Reddit Is Upset Over A Questionable Cut Of Steak

When it comes to picking a quality steak, you should first start by deciding what cut you want. According to the Chicago Steak Company, you could grab a T-bone steak for its range of flavor or a thick-cut porterhouse steak that shines when cooked in cast iron. In the opinion of some, a strip steak offers the best cooking versatility of any cut of beef, and yet there are those forever faithful to the tender filet mignon.

Once you decide on your cut, you need to take a look at the finer minutiae. Food Network reports that the steak's marbling and amount of fat distribution can determine flavor and quality, depending on the cut. If you intend to grill a piece of meat over an open fire, the thickness of the meat is key to how quickly the steak cooks. Thicker beef cuts can cook longer without drying out.

With all of these points in mind, anyone with a bit of know-how and experience can pick out a solid piece of meat to throw on the grill. If you're unsure, you can always head to the local butcher for a bit of advice and direction. which is what one Redditor did, only to find a piece of meat that didn't look quite right. They took to social media, we assume after the shock wore off, to show what the butcher dished out. The image appalled many fellow Redditors, who simply couldn't hold back their disgust.