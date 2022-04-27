Dr Pepper Just Relaunched A Fruity Flavor, But There's A Catch

Like any brand that counts young people as one of its most important demographics, Dr Pepper has done its part to keep the kids interested. For the soda conglomerate, that means having a quippy and irreverent social media presence that's just as referential to memes and contemporary pop culture as the majority of its core audience. Dr Pepper's Twitter page reads a bit like that of your average metaverse-adept teen, with recent ad lib-seeming one-liners like "Does AI deserve a virtual Dr Pepper? Need to know for R&D" and "Fighting the midwest urge to call Dr Pepper 'pop.'"

In 2019, Dr Pepper's blend of 23 flavors got a refresh when the brand released its first new flavor in five years (via Thrillist): the limited-edition Dark Berry, which was timed with the blockbuster release of "Spider-Man: Far From Home." The brand took to Twitter to share the announcement, referencing the franchise's theme song with the words, "Spider-Man. Spider-Man. Dr Pepper has exclusive cans." The Daily Meal called it "the year's best new soda," praising its notes of blackberry, black currant, and black cherry.

Now, the flavor is back on shelves and this time it's hitching its wagon to a figure even more unexpected than Spider-Man: Barry Manilow. In the Tuesday Twitter announcement starring the "Copacabana" singer, Dr Pepper let its social media team shine once again with a joke about the flavor's target audience.