Gordon Ramsay Hilariously Photobombed A Wedding

Celebrity chef, television personality, and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay took a cue from his own daughter and photobombed a random couple taking photos after their recent nuptials, reports Page Six. The elder Ramsay and his wife were famously photobombed by daughter Tilly while at the social event of the year, also known as Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz. Now it appears to be his turn.

The elder Ramsay was reportedly walking around at the Beverly Hills Hotel last week when he spied a group of people, including a pair of newlyweds, taking a photo to celebrate the occasion. Ramsay's head pops up at the rear middle of the photo making an excited face and the bride is so stunned that she actually turned around to stare at the celeb instead of facing forward like everyone else. No need to worry about the bride being peeved by the disturbance, though — the pics snapped afterward show her smiling delightedly and conversing with the chef.