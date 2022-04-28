Why TikTok Isn't Happy With How Nutella Is Supposedly Made

The hurt fans of Nutella feel is still fresh as evidenced by TikTok's reception of a behind-the-scenes display of the hazelnut spread's production. Yesterday, the Food Network continued their series on how treats are made with a video featuring Nutella. The entire two-minute video is actually from the Food Network program "Unwrapped."

In the video, we get to see how Ferrero inspects their hazelnuts for moisture, processes their nuts, and examines the final product's moisture content. If the moisture content is too high, the factory shuts down, and no Nutella is shipped because it would not have a shelf life that would meet Ferrero's standards.

At the time of this writing, the video has been viewed 1.7 million times. It has received over 160 thousand likes and a great deal of scorn in the comments. "You forgot to mention 70% of the ingredients," one comment with over 4,000 likes snapped. "You got it all wrong," another corrected, "palm oil 40%, sugar 40%, powder milk 15%, and hazelnut 5%."

An especially sarcastic comment reads, "Just loved how they disguised the palm oil as a 'technique that nobody else in Europe is using.'" The video's comments continued in this pattern. Evidently, viewers think the Food Network failed to thoroughly interrogate Ferrero on the ingredients it uses to make the widely-beloved Nutella.