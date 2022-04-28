Molly Yeh Just Took Yellow Cake To The Next Level And Instagram Is Impressed

In the world of cake flavors, yellow is as classic as it gets. The old standby — which food writer Deb Freeman heralds as "the only flavor when it comes to cake" in a Food52 article — is immaculate in its golden-hued simplicity and rich in taste due to its high ratio of sugar to flour and its generous helpings of butter and eggs. Yellow cake is delicious even in its plainest form, but you'll often see it dressed as the emoji-like platonic ideal of a birthday cake, covered in chocolate or vanilla frosting and separated into a couple of layers by more frosting. Even novice bakers will find it easy enough to make at home, but Betty Crocker's Super Moist Yellow Cake Mix and a jar of pre-made Rich & Creamy will do just fine in a pinch.

We can't imagine yellow cake's no-fuss gateau-to-frosting ratio (read: tall layers of cake, thin layers of frosting) ever going out of style, but the buttery base begs for experimentation, too. This week, Food Network personality Molly Yeh showed Instagram her latest spin on yellow cake, and the comment section is brimming with positive feedback.