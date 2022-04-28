Why Ina Garten's Post About Corn Muffins Made Instagram Emotional

Ina Garten took to Instagram to share a photo of her flawless corn muffins resting on top of a cake stand. While the photo itself is certainly picture-perfect, it was the caption that truly moved Garten's followers. "Wonderful morning having coffee and corn muffins with extraordinary new friends," the television personality wrote. "Very restorative after years of isolation. (Corn muffins weren't bad either!)"

Garten's followers related to the beloved cook in the comments section of her post. "Isn't it so nice to be with friends and family once again? We need each other so much," one user wrote, while another commented, "What a wonderful time Ina! Reunions are everything." One user shared what we were all thinking, saying, "I want to be invited!"

After more than two years of living in a pandemic, we are relieved that Garten finally got her hosting fix. In one of her blog posts, Garten shared a few of her tips and tricks for "entertaining outdoors." For one, the 74-year-old chef only hosts people from a single household at any given time to limit health risks. The Hamptons hostess also fills the table with flowers and candles to make the space feel intimate, even as guests are sitting far away from one another. If anyone could get creative and manage to make dinner parties happen during quarantine, it's the Barefoot Contessa!