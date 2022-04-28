The Real Reason Kellogg's Is Suing The UK Government

According to Eater, Kellogg's now plans to sue the U.K. over the new legislation. The food company believes they should be exempt from the new law becuase the language of the law coincides with the junk food getting consumed dry. Since most people eat cereal with milk, Kellogg's feels like it should be exempt from the new law. By adding milk, Kellogg's claims that the nutritional balance of a bowl of cereal drastically changes and falls outside of the range stipulated in the law, per Bakery and Snacks. It is uncertain whether Kellogg's fight against the government will succeed, and at the end of the day, the cereal giant may get lumped in with soda manufacturers and candy makers when it comes to how their products get sold in the U.K.

Many locals don't support Kellogg's legal actions. The Guardian reports that public health advocates stand with the government when it comes to limiting how much of the brand's cereals find their way home to shoppers and one representative from the Obesity Health Alliance called Kellogg's lawsuit an unabashed way for a large corporation to escape a very important law. It looks like the only way Kellogg's might escape this legislation is if they cut down on the sugar, but until that day comes, the brand might need to plan accordingly.