Why A Long-Lost Cask Of Macallan Scotch Just Sold For $1.3 Million

Talk about a long-game investment. An anonymous American who bought a cask of Macallan Scotch way back in 1988 just sold it at auction for almost a $1.3 million profit. Originally, the buyer paid a "mere" $6,275 (in today's dollars) for the cask of obviously high-end Scotch, which just sold for $1,295,500 by way of the auction site Whisky Hammer, according to Food & Wine.

Apparently, the buyer had forgotten about their initial purchase and only remembered when Macallan gently reminded them decades later. The buyer realized they were sitting on a liquid gold mine, which led to the auction. In fact, it now holds the record for "most expensive whisky cask ever sold at auction." The cask holds 374 liters in total, which translates to more than 500 700-milliliter bottles. If bottled, Food & Wine says, each unit would be slapped with a price of $2,426. Whisky Hammer says that it's "extraordinary" to "come across a cask of this age, quality, and size." An extraordinary price for an extraordinary cask, apparently!