Chipotle Is Honoring Healthcare Workers With Free Food For A Year. Here's How To Get Some

Anyone would be forgiven for blocking the first few months of the pandemic from their mind, but there's one good memory from that distressing time: nightly cheers for healthcare workers. From Seattle to New York City, people in cities across the country opened their windows somewhere around dinnertime to bang on pots and pans, blow whistles, and make all manner of noise to honor nurses and other frontline workers risking their lives as hospitals flooded with COVID patients (via NPR). Chefs operated guerilla-style kitchens to feed people in need and coordinated meal deliveries to hospitals; organizations like the Pan American Health Organization launched campaigns inviting healthcare workers to share their stories surrounding mental health; and people sewed masks at home and sent them to hospitals during N95 shortages.

While the CDC reports that COVID hospitalizations are down in the U.S., nurses and frontline workers remain indispensable. In anticipation of National Nurses Day on May 6, Chipotle announced in an April 28 press release that it plans to give 2,000 medical professionals free Mexican food for a year, which is "equivalent to more than $1 million total in free Chipotle." How will the brand possibly choose the recipients of all those burrito bowls? It won't — you will.