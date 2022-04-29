Aldi Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of Its Cinco De Mayo Offerings

Cinco de Mayo originated as a small festival celebrated in the Mexican state of Puebla to acknowledge the victory of the Mexican army over the French in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862 (per History). Just to be clear, the Battle of Puebla was not the battle that won Mexico its independence. In fact, Mexico broke free from Spain a full 41 years earlier, after a decade of revolution.

Nor was it even the battle that ended the Franco-American war that it was fought so valiantly in the name of (via History). What the Battle of Puebla accomplished, however, was to deliver a well-earned shot-in-the-arm to Mexico's army as it fought to remain independent even as France was starting to sincerely entertain ideas that a civil war in the U.S. (which was going on at the time) would serve as the perfect opportunity to go wrest some land from our neighbor to the south. And so, Cinco de Mayo has always been celebrated annually in Puebla. But it never spread much beyond that — well, except northward to the U.S., including Alaska. And boy did it ever.

Whatever your particular reason(s) may be for celebrating Cinco de Mayo, and even if you don't, you're going to want to know about Aldi's impressively multi-cultural approach to its own Cinco de Mayo offerings.