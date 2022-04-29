Insomnia Cookies Wants To Give 2022 College Grads A Free 6-Pack

In a recent Instagram post, Insomnia Cookies showed off a box of their signature baked goods and announced that this year, the company plans to celebrate high school, college, and grad school graduates the only way they know how: with free cookies. Anyone who wants to grab this deal might have to put on a bit of a show, though. The graduates have to enter Insomnia Cookie locations wearing their caps and gowns between April 28 and June 29, spend $5 in the store, and, only then, walk away with half a dozen free cookies. If you feel more reserved, the chain promises that you can bring in your diploma, transcripts, or other proof that you just graduated, too.

Don't expect to grab too many free cookies either. Anyone who wants to score the deal can only take advantage of it once and has to mention the deal in the store in order to get the cookies. The terms don't lay out exactly what kinds of cookies you can get through the promotion, but with any luck, you might just get the chance to sample many of the flavors available at the store. While a meal kit subscription might be more practical, nothing makes graduating feel as fun as walking away with a box of free cookies. Now you can just eat and relax rather than having to search online for the best cookie recipes. You've earned it!