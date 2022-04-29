Costco Shoppers Are Pumped To Grab This Caprese Salad Kit

No one knows for sure the exact origins of the caprese salad, but we do know it was created around the 1920s on the Italian island of Capri. One popular legend says the salad was crafted to promote Italian patriotism (via Eat and Walk Italy). According to another tale, the salad was assembled to celebrate Filippo Tommaso Marinetti, founder of the "Futurism" art movement.

Regardless of its history, the classic caprese salad contains tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper. Unlike some Italian dishes, which can take hours to prepare, a delicious caprese salad can be tossed together in less than 15 minutes.

Even though this salad is easy to make, people don't always have the time to meal prep. Fortunately, it's easy enough to pick up a pre-made kit from the grocery store. And one caprese salad kit from Costco is making some serious waves with shoppers.