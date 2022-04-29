Costco Shoppers Are Pumped To Grab This Caprese Salad Kit
No one knows for sure the exact origins of the caprese salad, but we do know it was created around the 1920s on the Italian island of Capri. One popular legend says the salad was crafted to promote Italian patriotism (via Eat and Walk Italy). According to another tale, the salad was assembled to celebrate Filippo Tommaso Marinetti, founder of the "Futurism" art movement.
Regardless of its history, the classic caprese salad contains tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper. Unlike some Italian dishes, which can take hours to prepare, a delicious caprese salad can be tossed together in less than 15 minutes.
Even though this salad is easy to make, people don't always have the time to meal prep. Fortunately, it's easy enough to pick up a pre-made kit from the grocery store. And one caprese salad kit from Costco is making some serious waves with shoppers.
Costco kits make the caprese salad even more convenient
Instagram account Costco Buys (unaffiliated with Costco) recently shared one such favorite find at the superstore. According to the post's caption, the Formaggio brand caprese salad kit includes "roasted tomatoes, fresh basil, and marinated fresh mozzarella." A single 22-ounce kit costs approximately $11.99, but may vary by location.
Like other salad kits, all you have to do is mix it together. The kit's packaging says it is gluten-free, as well as keto-friendly. The salad is also labeled as "all natural" and rBST-free, meaning it does not contain the growth hormone commonly found in dairy (via BCPP).
Within a matter of hours, the post racked up more than 800 likes. One fan added a comment claiming the kit is vegetarian-friendly. Another fan said they hope the Costcos in Arizona carry the salad kit. Other fans tagged their salad-loving friends. The Formaggio brand account itself even commented, "Love it! Thank you!"