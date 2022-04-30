Aldi Just Announced A Major Environmental Change For All Stores

Plastic is bad news for our environment. And one of the worst offenders when it comes to harmful plastics is disposable plastic bags. These convenient single-use bags that we are given whenever we do our groceries or pick up odds and ends at a store are actually among some of the most environmentally damaging types of litter that humans produce. Disposable plastic bags cannot be recycled, so they are notorious for clogging landfills, even leading to natural disasters like floods, according to One Green Planet. Plastic bags also leech dangerous chemicals into drinking water, which can be hazardous to people. Furthermore, they have been known to harm animal life, since birds, sea life, and other animals may ingest them, causing suffocation, strangulation, starvation, and death.

As a result, there has been a strong push to phase out disposable plastic bags entirely and replace them with more environmentally friendly reusable shopping bags. For instance, Whole Foods takes paper over plastic. And the discount grocery chain Aldi has just announced it will be doing its part to help the environment by overhauling its bag policy.