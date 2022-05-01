Grubhub And MasterChef Are Cooking Up A Virtual Restaurant
If you've ever found yourself salivating during an episode of "MasterChef" wishing you could get your hands on one of the scrumptious-looking dishes a contestant whipped up, you may just be in for some luck. As fans well know, 11 seasons of competitors on the Fox reality show have prepared a variety of dishes to be taste-tested by a lineup of celebrity judges over the years, including Gordon Ramsay and Joe Bastianich (via Fox). Soon, celebrity judges won't be the only ones getting to try out some of the contestants' best creations.
According to National Restaurant News, Grubhub is set to open MasterChef Table, a virtual restaurant that will be offering some of the dishes created by former MasterChef contestants. As Grubhub explains, rather than having a brick-and-mortar storefront, virtual restaurants share kitchens with other businesses while still offering a full, unique menu on online platforms.
National Restaurant News reports that existing restaurants that choose to participate in the new venture will be providing the ingredients and then making the dishes, but those restaurants will not be on the hook for any additional licensing fees. Of course, some "MasterChef" winners will be helping create MasterChef Table's menu.
Kelsey Murphy and Dorian Hunter will be working with MasterChef Table
Those who watched Season 11 of "MasterChef" are already familiar with Kelsey Murphy. According to Gold Derby, Murphy is a physical therapist from Indiana who took home the $250,000 prize money and MasterChef title during Season 11's finale after cooking up lobster and crab ravioli and a blueberry and lavender panna cotta for dessert. Gold Derby reports that Kelsey will be working with other "MasterChef" alumni to bring "fan-favorite recipes directly to diners' homes exclusively on Grubhub." Though we're not sure yet what her contribution to the new venture will be, Murphy told Mashed in an exclusive interview that her "favorite cuisine to cook is probably Italian food."
One of the alums Murphy will be working with, according to National Restaurant News, is Season 10 winner Dorian Hunter. The Georgia native impressed judges with her menu of seared scallops with cornmeal tuile, sweet corn puree, pickled Swiss chard, applewood smoked short rib, potato and horseradish gratin, and lemon blueberry tart dessert (via Deadline).
Fans who are hoping to try out the dishes Hunter and Murphy will be contributing to the MasterChef Table menu will have to wait just a little longer. National Restaurant News reports that Grubhub will be launching MasterChef Table in major U.S. cities this summer.