Grubhub And MasterChef Are Cooking Up A Virtual Restaurant

If you've ever found yourself salivating during an episode of "MasterChef" wishing you could get your hands on one of the scrumptious-looking dishes a contestant whipped up, you may just be in for some luck. As fans well know, 11 seasons of competitors on the Fox reality show have prepared a variety of dishes to be taste-tested by a lineup of celebrity judges over the years, including Gordon Ramsay and Joe Bastianich (via Fox). Soon, celebrity judges won't be the only ones getting to try out some of the contestants' best creations.

According to National Restaurant News, Grubhub is set to open MasterChef Table, a virtual restaurant that will be offering some of the dishes created by former MasterChef contestants. As Grubhub explains, rather than having a brick-and-mortar storefront, virtual restaurants share kitchens with other businesses while still offering a full, unique menu on online platforms.

National Restaurant News reports that existing restaurants that choose to participate in the new venture will be providing the ingredients and then making the dishes, but those restaurants will not be on the hook for any additional licensing fees. Of course, some "MasterChef" winners will be helping create MasterChef Table's menu.