Would You Get A Tattoo For A Year's Worth Of IPA?

What would you do for a year of free beer? A Virginia-based brewery is offering up the ultimate prize for 100 of the most dedicated IPA fans. Devil's Backbone Brewing Company become an Anheuser-Busch-owned company in 2016, according to the company's website. Now the company is honoring its IPA fan base with an exciting competition, which will require fans to make a permanent life decision in the name of free booze.

An IPA is a hoppy beer with a greater percentage of alcohol content than regular pale ales, according to Summit Liquor. The most important thing to know about IPAs is that the focus in the brewing process is centered around the hops, pine-cone-shaped plants that infuse your beer with flavor. Not all IPAs are bitter, but they're widely known for their bite. Although IPAs have been around for a while, the proliferation of craft breweries over the last decade has caused an uptick in their popularity. If you enjoy drinking the beer variety, Devil's Backbone is offering a chance to win some by getting a tattoo.