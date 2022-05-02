Tim Hortons Is Putting A Sweet Touch On Its New Non-Dairy Lattes

Making a latte with a milk alternative might be harder than you think. According to Honest Coffee Guide, many baristas prefer working with cow milk due to its particular consistency and fat content, and its neutral taste makes it an ideal flavor pairing with coffee. When it comes to non-dairy latte, making a stylish piece of art on top of your coffee can be done with oat milk, but this particular ingredient is much harder to work with and really requires you to steam it right.

Over the years, the demand for more alternative milk options has grown to the point where Tim Hortons has taken notice and decided to update its menu with some plant-based alternative coffee beverages. Veg News reports that the breakfast and convenience chain stepped up its coffee game by introducing Chobani oat milk in its stores and even introduced two limited-edition drinks to celebrate the menu update.

Tim Hortons introduced patrons to the Cinnamon Caramel Oat Latte and the Cinnamon Caramel Oat Cold Brew back in December 2021 to commemorate the new oat milk offering, and it looks like the brand now has a new sweet selection of oat milk-based drinks coming up just in time for spring, too.