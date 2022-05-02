Tim Hortons Is Putting A Sweet Touch On Its New Non-Dairy Lattes
Making a latte with a milk alternative might be harder than you think. According to Honest Coffee Guide, many baristas prefer working with cow milk due to its particular consistency and fat content, and its neutral taste makes it an ideal flavor pairing with coffee. When it comes to non-dairy latte, making a stylish piece of art on top of your coffee can be done with oat milk, but this particular ingredient is much harder to work with and really requires you to steam it right.
Over the years, the demand for more alternative milk options has grown to the point where Tim Hortons has taken notice and decided to update its menu with some plant-based alternative coffee beverages. Veg News reports that the breakfast and convenience chain stepped up its coffee game by introducing Chobani oat milk in its stores and even introduced two limited-edition drinks to celebrate the menu update.
Tim Hortons introduced patrons to the Cinnamon Caramel Oat Latte and the Cinnamon Caramel Oat Cold Brew back in December 2021 to commemorate the new oat milk offering, and it looks like the brand now has a new sweet selection of oat milk-based drinks coming up just in time for spring, too.
A festive way to roll in spring with lattes
Chew Boom reports that Tim Hortons now carries Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Lattes, which blend together Chobani's signature oat milk with espresso, brown sugar, and a touch of cinnamon. The drink can come hot or cold and should appeal to anyone looking for a drink on the sweeter side.
People have generally responded well to how Tim Hortons have used oat milk in its products. One YouTube reviewer tried out a similar Cinnamon Caramel Oat Milk Latte from the chain, and the reviewer noted that the drink tasted quite nice and evenly balanced all of the sweet components without losing too much of the coffee's edge.
Narcity also celebrated the new oat milk offerings when they hit the chain back in 2021, noting that Chobani's take on oat milk can easily froth up, resulting in a very dairy-like texture for anyone familiar with cow milk lattes. Anyone who has found something to like in previous Tim Hortons drinks may once again find something to love in this new offering, but the word's still out on exactly how it stacks up to other vegan beverages.