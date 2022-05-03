Whole Foods Is Closing Multiple Stores And Shoppers Are Upset
When a new grocery store opens in town, shoppers get excited and anticipate new products, perhaps a larger vegan selection, and dare we say, better prices. When a new Whole Foods opens, however, customers know they are getting at least two of the aforementioned, along with more organic and gluten-free choices.
It's these, along with many other reasons that, for a while, Whole Foods took America by storm. According to the grocery chain's website, the company moved beyond its humble beginning in Texas by expanding to New Orleans in 1988 and then to the West Coast in 1989. By 2001, the chain found itself spread across the country and it picked up some serious attention from its Manhattan location. FORTUNE reports that the store's spread coincides with its market ranking, which has rapidly ascended since 2004.
While the grocery empire might continue to climb the market ranks, not everything is as perfect as it seems. Market Watch found that the Whole Foods business model presents a problem for its parent company, Amazon. Physical retail business has proven to be an issue for the e-commerce firm and due to a variety of issues, Whole Foods saw a fall in profits as of 2021. The issue continues to plague the chain, and it now looks like Whole Foods plans to close down some of its stores.
Six Whole Foods locations are closing across the U.S.
CBS News found that a beloved Whole Foods location in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago plans to shut down, raising tensions among shoppers in an area that was once classified as a "food desert." Another Chicago Whole Foods in the DePaul University Welcome Center in Lincoln Park will also be closing. While the city does have more Whole Foods locations than others, losing these two is making some residents unhappy. NBC Chicago interviews Englewood shoppers and the consensus can be summed up with one of their statements — "We get something positive and something nurturing into the community and for some reason, it leaves."
A spokesperson for the company defended the closure, saying that the chain always keeps an eye on how stores perform, and as a result, the company plans to shutter a total of six underperforming stores nationwide. WKRG reports that along with its Chicago locations, the chain plans to close two of its grocery stores in Mobile and Montgomery, Alabama, alongside others in Tarzana, California, and Brookline, Maine. The news has rippled through communities across America, leaving upset consumers in areas that will particularly feel the hit.