Whole Foods Is Closing Multiple Stores And Shoppers Are Upset

When a new grocery store opens in town, shoppers get excited and anticipate new products, perhaps a larger vegan selection, and dare we say, better prices. When a new Whole Foods opens, however, customers know they are getting at least two of the aforementioned, along with more organic and gluten-free choices.

It's these, along with many other reasons that, for a while, Whole Foods took America by storm. According to the grocery chain's website, the company moved beyond its humble beginning in Texas by expanding to New Orleans in 1988 and then to the West Coast in 1989. By 2001, the chain found itself spread across the country and it picked up some serious attention from its Manhattan location. FORTUNE reports that the store's spread coincides with its market ranking, which has rapidly ascended since 2004.

While the grocery empire might continue to climb the market ranks, not everything is as perfect as it seems. Market Watch found that the Whole Foods business model presents a problem for its parent company, Amazon. Physical retail business has proven to be an issue for the e-commerce firm and due to a variety of issues, Whole Foods saw a fall in profits as of 2021. The issue continues to plague the chain, and it now looks like Whole Foods plans to close down some of its stores.