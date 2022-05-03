Why You Might See More Black Aprons At Starbucks Soon

Of all the years they have been in business, 2004 was a big one for Starbucks. The coffee chain was slinging caramel Frappuccinos at well over 8,000 locations around the world (a huge expansion from its humble origins in Seattle's Pike Place Market), but a timeline of the brand's journey shows more than just retail growth. The year also marked the first Starbucks Farmer Support Center in San José, Costa Rica, which has developed into a lasting program that allows Starbucks agronomists to "build upon traditional growing methods to help farmers improve both the quality and profitability of their crops." In 2004, Starbucks also opened its first location in France and debuted its Starbucks Coffee Master program, a six-month training course that turns average baristas into bonafide coffee experts.

To delineate these masters of the craft from their counterparts, Starbucks gives them a black apron as opposed to the standard green. In fact, there's a whole spectrum of Starbucks apron colors, all with different meanings, using embellishments to show off the various achievements of its employees, including purple ones for those who compete in the brand's Barista Championships. In a May 2 public release, Starbucks announced that customers will be seeing more black aprons behind the counter as its Coffee Master program returns to North America.