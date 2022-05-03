Popeyes' New Chicken Sandwich Has A Tasty Twist

Remember when Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen dropped its now famous-beyond-belief chicken sandwich? It was August, a sluggish time in the food service world when some outlets find themselves thinking about the return of hot cocoa, spiced apple cider, and pumpkin spice everything (per Forbes). The sandwich arrived on the scene like a wrecking ball, sparking social media spats, copycat syndrome, and a ripple effect throughout the restaurant world – and not just fast food restaurants.

The humble sandwich built around a chunky fried chicken breast, mayonnaise, and pickles, all brought together with a brioche bun, sold out everywhere. Then it came back as a permanent menu item. Customers lined up for it in droves, and the chicken chain was proclaimed a marketing genius. The Popeyes chicken sandwich became "the biggest food news story of 2019, and maybe our lifetime,” according to The Takeout.

If you've been waiting to see what Popeyes does next with its blockbuster menu item, you're in luck. The chain has introduced a new chicken sandwich, and it brings together two taste sensations: Buffalo chicken wing sauce and ranch dressing (per Businesswire).