Why DJ Khaled Is On A Quest For The Supposedly Elusive McDonald's Happy Meal

Though DJ Khaled might be best known for his music, he's also a family man. Khaled has two kids, Aalem and Asahd, who are age two and five, respectively.

On the star's Instagram, fans can see behind-the-scenes content of the star and his sons, which includes everything from their Facetime calls to gym sessions. Despite his busy schedule, Khaled is extremely close to his kids (via Parents.com). He makes sure to include in his daily routine, which consists of afterschool playtime and stories before bed.

Something else that Khaled shares with his kids is his love for food.

Khaled is quite the foodie, and even has his own chicken wing startup. But that doesn't mean that the star doesn't occasionally visit big chain restaurants, such as McDonald's, from time to time. Recently, the producer documented a family visit to the chain as he explained a unique predicament he had run into at the time.