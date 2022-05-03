Why One Stranger Things Star Wants You To Stop Eating Nutella

It's not that the actor who plays Will Byers on Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things" doesn't like Nutella. In fact, 17-year old Noah Schnapp told Forbes that he actually loves the ubiquitous milk-chocolate-hazelnut spread as much, if not more so, than the next guy. However, Schnapp also cares about his health and the environment, and feels that Nutella is problematic for both. The actor felt so passionately about this that he partnered with "conscious brand" creator Umana Venture Studio to develop a healthy and sustainable alternative to traditional Nutella — which is to say, one that does not rely on palm oil for its oft-fetishized creamy texture and satisfying flavor (via Today).

Over the last two years, Schnapp and Umana worked on developing a chocolate-hazelnut spread that contains no palm oil, per Food Business News. It also contains less sugar than Nutella. The spread launched last fall under the brand name "TBH." TBH, which stands for "to be honest," bills itself as a "new snacking company focused on upending Nutella's position as the leading hazelnut spread." It goes without saying that the "Stranger Things" star would like his fans and others to stop eating Nutella and start eating TBH instead. Join us as we delve into why that is, and, perhaps more importantly for all you Nutella fans out there, why Schnapp's concerns may be a bit overblown.