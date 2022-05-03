Shake Shack Just Dropped A New Bourbon Bacon Burger

The popular dining chain Shake Shack, which now boasts almost 400 locations, first got its start as a bare-bones outdoor hot dog stand in New York City's Madison Square Park, per Investopedia. The chain has come a long way from its early days, with a greatly expanded menu that now includes burgers, chicken, fries, and, of course, their famous hand-spun shakes (via Shake Shack).

Now, Shake Shack has just announced it will be adding even more variety by launching its new Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Menu. This menu's main star is a new bourbon bacon jam, which is made with aged Maker's Mark Kentucky bourbon and hardwood applewood smoked bacon, according to Chew Boom. The bourbon brings sweet "notes of vanilla, caramel and oak," which is complemented by the savory bacon to deliver a complex, smoky yet sweet kick of flavor to the jam. Shake Shack will be releasing two new sandwiches to showcase the new jam: the Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Burger and the Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich. The new items are scheduled to reach participating locations on May 6, although they will be available for purchase three days earlier through the Shack App.