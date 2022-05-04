Crumbl Just Added A Mom-Inspired Cookie Flavor Ahead Of Mother's Day

When it comes to celebrating your mom, you can't go wrong with something sweet. Some folks have bypassed the traditional box of chocolates by presenting their mothers with a bouquet made not of flowers, but cookies, per Cheryl's. Others opt for baking a batch of homemade cookies they know Mom will love. For everyone else that may not feel comfortable navigating their oven or whisk, Crumbl has a history of serving up every cookie flavor under the sun. A Redditor went through the painstaking effort of documenting the dozens of flavors that the company has released over years, but there aren't necessarily many varieties dedicated specifically to Mothers' Day.

However, Brand Eating reports that Crumbl has a few plans in store this coming week. Notably, the brand intends to keep its Lemon Glaze Cookie on sale until May 7, but also announced the return of a fan favorite — a cookie that celebrates mothers just in time for their namesake holiday.