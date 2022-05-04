Why You Might See A Peach Truck Roll Through Your City This Summer

Contrary to what a certain 1995 one-hit wonder would lead you to believe, peaches do not come from cans that were put there by men; they grow on large deciduous trees that come alive in the warmest months of the year, sometimes as early as April or May (via Gardening Solutions). While grocery stores around the country stock the sweet stone fruit in the summer, and while they can be found growing in places like California and New Jersey, peaches are synonymous with sunny southern states like South Carolina and Georgia, also known as the Peach State (via AgMRC).

There's nothing like tasting ripe produce grown in its ideal climate — think of San Marzano tomatoes from Italian vines or lemons from Californian trees — and peaches are no exception. For those who have never experienced the pleasure of plucking a peach from its branch and biting into its gloriously juicy flesh, a touring truck is hitting the road this June to bring fresh crates of the summer fruit to folks across the U.S.