California Pizza Kitchen Wants You To Celebrate Mother's Day With Heart-Shaped Pizza
On top of the billions of dollars it owes in debt and the lawsuits it's facing for ordering new gasoline-powered mail trucks, the United States Postal Service is still recovering from worker shortages (via 2News). So, unless you thought ahead weeks ago, there's a chance the moms in your life may not receive any last-minute Mother's Day gifts you sent them in the mail in time for the actual holiday on Sunday, May 8. Luckily, California Pizza Kitchen is slinging an eleventh-hour special that will provide moms with a sweet and simple gift: Mother's Day dinner in the shape of a heart.
According to Business Wire, the Los Angeles-based fast-casual chain that boasts "hand-tossed pizzas" and "a seasonally-inspired menu," per its website, will offer moms any pizza of their choosing in the shape of a heart this Sunday. For those who want to go the extra mile for mommy dearest, the chain is offering a few additional Mother's Day perks.
The heart-shaped pies are available for dine-in only on May 8
According to Business Wire, California Pizza Kitchen's returning Mother's Day pizza with "heart-shaped crispy thin crust" will be available for dine-in only on Sunday, May 8. For pizza-loving moms who have other plans on Sunday, the chain is also offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal that can score you second pizza, pasta dish, or salad at the chain when you purchase an item that costs the same or more on May 7-8, as well as an e-gift card that will be available for purchase through May 8, per the brand's Twitter.
But they're not stopping there. Business Wire says that those who register for the brand's Rewards program through the California Pizza Kitchen app will be automatically entered on behalf of their mom for a chance to win a day of pampering for two at a participating spa, or an "at-home relaxation care package" complete with an eye mask, socks, a journal, a bottle of expensive champagne, and more. The winners for both prizes will be selected on May 9.