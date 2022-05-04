California Pizza Kitchen Wants You To Celebrate Mother's Day With Heart-Shaped Pizza

On top of the billions of dollars it owes in debt and the lawsuits it's facing for ordering new gasoline-powered mail trucks, the United States Postal Service is still recovering from worker shortages (via 2News). So, unless you thought ahead weeks ago, there's a chance the moms in your life may not receive any last-minute Mother's Day gifts you sent them in the mail in time for the actual holiday on Sunday, May 8. Luckily, California Pizza Kitchen is slinging an eleventh-hour special that will provide moms with a sweet and simple gift: Mother's Day dinner in the shape of a heart.

According to Business Wire, the Los Angeles-based fast-casual chain that boasts "hand-tossed pizzas" and "a seasonally-inspired menu," per its website, will offer moms any pizza of their choosing in the shape of a heart this Sunday. For those who want to go the extra mile for mommy dearest, the chain is offering a few additional Mother's Day perks.