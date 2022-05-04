TGI Fridays Just Dropped New Cocktails And Desserts For Mother's Day

When it comes to treating your mom right on Mother's Day, you might have your work cut out for you. You could opt to spend the day gardening with her, treat her to a spa day, cook a meal together, or even plan a trip to their favorite vacation destination, as Hindustan Times suggests. Just planning a day with your mother might require some effort, as would preparing a special menu for her. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recommends treating your mother to a breakfast in bed, a classic brunch complete with mimosas, or any meal where they don't have to clean up a ton of dishes afterwards.

If all of those ideas fail, TGI Fridays has a backup plan in the form of some signature drinks and desserts designed for moms everywhere. According to Chew Boom, the fast casual chain has whipped up two new desserts and two new cocktails for mothers everywhere. Mother's Day revelers can start off their meal with either a Fri-Yay or a Ten to One Lavender Lemonade. The Fri-Yay features Rum Haven Coconut Rum, SKYY Vodka, Monin Classic Watermelon, fresh lime juice and a bit of club soda mixed together to get the celebration going, while the Ten to One Lavender Lemonade comes with Ten to One White Rum, Lemonade, Monin Lavender Lemon, club soda and a butterfly pea flower. This offering features a lavender-blue hue that sets it apart from the herd and preps TGI Fridays' diners for a round of desserts.