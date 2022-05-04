What You Need To Know About The Queen Bee Candy Recall

It says a lot about a company and the goodwill that it's earned from its customers when, after posting an urgent recall alert on Facebook, the response it receives is overwhelmingly warm and reassuring. And that's precisely what is observable on Queen Bee Gardens' Facebook page, in the wake of Queen Bee Gardens announcing the voluntary recall of more than 50 candy products it sold in the last year. Queen Bee Gardens, or simply "Queen Bee" for short, is a Wyoming-based family-owned purveyor of handcrafted caramels, truffles, and toffee, all made from honey produced locally at the family's farm, using honey cultivated from a community of bees the family refers to as the "Little Johnnies."

On April 28, 2022, Queen Bee issued its voluntary recall — of a wide variety of products it sold in the last year via retail, wholesale, and direct sale channels (including e-commerce) — due to the possible presence of undeclared allergens. According to the company's recall alert, such allergens may include tree nuts and milk/dairy products (per the FDA and the State of Wyoming Department of Agriculture). Queen Bee also got the word out via social media, something that those with severe allergies to either tree nuts or milk/dairy products might appreciate, considering the high stakes that may be involved when severe allergies are at issue. So if there's any possibility you may be in possession of Queen Bee candy purchased in the last year, there are some important things to know about this recall.