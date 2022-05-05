Why Reddit Is Unhappy Over Starbucks' New Summer Menu

A Reddit thread sprung up based on how good a new Starbucks summer menu looks, which features items like watermelon slices, Orange Mango Refreshers, S'Mores Muffins, a pistachio and raspberry cake, and much more. The top comment points out that the new line of food doesn't appear to be coming to the United States and one reply sums up the sentiments of the entire thread, "I just need you to know that all of us in America ... Especially those of us who thought they missed an announcement and that this was for here ... We're weeping."

Another user pointed out that the blackboard menu featured in the thread most likely stems from a U.K. Starbucks, and points out that even Canada can't score a good deal in the whole scope of Starbucks menu launches. Others called out the chain for never having fresh fruit in stock at their locations in America, and many lamented the fact that stateside patrons might never taste the Orange Mango Refresher. In the grand scheme of things, it looks like the U.S. summer menu is much more reserved than the U.K. offerings. While the Reddit crowd can't believe what they're missing in England, hopefully no one tells them about the Asian Starbucks summer line.