Costco Shoppers Are Excited For The Return Of A Fan-Favorite Wine

Classy, complex, and exquisite, nothing beats a glass of wine at the end of a long hard week. Whether you are splitting a bottle of merlot at a romantic dinner or enjoying a refreshing glass of rosé at an afternoon picnic, there's a type of wine that's suited for every occasion (via Her Campus). This beverage is particularly ideal when you are trying to celebrate or set the mood, because, let's face it, a six-pack of brewskis doesn't always cut it. Not to mention, wine complements food, meaning that the right wine pairing can take your entire dining experience up a notch, as noted by Wine Turtle.

There's so much to love about wine, whether you enjoy red or white, rosé or even a bottle of bubbly. One of the few downsides of this alcoholic beverage? When walking through the wine aisle, there are almost too many options to choose between. The right red wine for cooking is going to be different than the one you pair with your perfectly built charcuterie board.

Unfortunately, enjoying a glass of wine every now and again does not make you a world-class sommelier. That's why no advice is more welcomed than a great wine recommendation. When it comes to Costco wines, a fan-favorite bottle has just returned to shelves, and customers couldn't be more excited (via Reddit).