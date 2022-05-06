DoorDash Just Opened A Food Hall In Brooklyn — Here's What We Know

Ordering from a third-party delivery app like DoorDash could go one of two ways. In one scenario, a delivery worker picks up a to-go box from your favorite fast-casual restaurant and brings it to your door. In the other, increasingly likely scenario, your order is prepared in a ghost kitchen: a commercial facility designed to make food exclusively for delivery. App-owned ghost kitchens like DoorDash Kitchens (which launched in 2020 amidst a swollen demand for food delivery during lockdowns) tend to be composed of recognizable chains like Marco's Pizza and Wendy's, per Business Insider, but the facilities have also been found to play host to brands that disguise themselves as a "mom-and-pop shops" by changing its name in the app, as one Reddit user discovered in a case involving Chuck E. Cheese.

Perhaps in an effort to disrupt the dubious reputation of these corporate premises, DoorDash announced its first-ever food hall on Monday, which is located in Brooklyn, New York and offers limited seating for customers. Here's what we know.