Trader Joe's Fan-Favorite Mustard Is Officially Back

The weather is settling into a consistent streak of sunny skies and warm temperatures throughout much of the United States, meaning it's about that time for the grillmasters of the country to fire up the ole' barbeque. Burgers, steaks, and corn on the cob are just a few of our grilling favorites, and then, of course, there are hot dogs, which we're sure many can agree taste so good when fresh from the grill, regardless of whether it's powered by charcoal or gas.

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is considered "peak hot dog season" in the U.S., during which more than seven billion franks are consumed. And if you're one of the many hot dog connoisseurs that consider mustard to be the only condiment worthy of topping the ballpark staple, we've got some good news. After capturing the hearts of sauce lovers last year, Trader Joe's fan-favorite Dill Pickle Mustard has landed back in stores just in time for the start of the 2022 grilling season.

The tangy condiment was spotted at one of the grocer's California locations by enthusiast @traderjoeslist, who alerted their Instagram following of its return. "IT'S BACK. DILL PICKLE MUSTARD," the Instagrammer captioned a post containing two photos of the condiment that retails for $1.99. "Will you be revisiting this in your next #traderjoes haul?" they asked, to which the answer appears to be an overwhelming "yes."