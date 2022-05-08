Bobby Flay And Christina Pérez Have Been Eating Their Way Through Louisville

The Kentucky Derby, which has been held at the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, since 1875, is by far America's favorite horse race (via Kentucky Derby). Thoroughbred horses (20 of them), speed down a 1.75-mile track for a $2 million dollar purse, as well-heeled, incredibly well-dressed onlookers bet, cheer, and down mint juleps like they're going out of style. (Which, ostensibly, they have.) But it's not just the horses that people have their eye on during Derby day, it's the attendees ... and this year, People magazine was watching as celebrity chef Bobby Flay and his newly unveiled partner, Christina Pérez, bopped around Louisville before the big day.

Through a series of Instagram stories posted by Pérez, People was able to report that the couple, who revealed their relationship in November of last year, have a mutual love of food and horses bringing them together and inspiring trips like these. According to the magazine, it was at the Breeders' Cup World Championship — a horse race in which Flay's filly finished first — that the pair confirmed their couplehood. And while it remains to be seen whether Flay and Pérez will go for the Triple Crown, and attend the Preakness and Belmont races in the coming months, one thing is for sure: While in Louisville, wild horses couldn't drag them away from the food scene.